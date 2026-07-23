Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Announces Earnings Results

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $216.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.64 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Vita Coco's revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Vita Coco's conference call:

Q2 net sales rose 28% to $216 million , driven by 21% growth in Vita Coco coconut water and 83% growth in private label. Management said brand momentum remained strong in the U.S. and internationally.

, driven by 21% growth in Vita Coco coconut water and 83% growth in private label. Management said brand momentum remained strong in the U.S. and internationally. Profitability improved sharply , with gross margin expanding to 49% from 36% last year and adjusted EBITDA rising to $67 million, or 31% of sales. The company also reported $49 million of net income, or $0.82 per share.

, with gross margin expanding to 49% from 36% last year and adjusted EBITDA rising to $67 million, or 31% of sales. The company also reported $49 million of net income, or $0.82 per share. Vita Coco raised full-year 2026 guidance to $790 million-$805 million in net sales and $154 million-$161 million in adjusted EBITDA. The upgrade reflects stronger core trends, tariff refunds, and the newly acquired Copra business.

to $790 million-$805 million in net sales and $154 million-$161 million in adjusted EBITDA. The upgrade reflects stronger core trends, tariff refunds, and the newly acquired Copra business. The Copra acquisition expands Vita Coco into the super-premium chilled coconut water segment , giving it access to Nam Hom sourcing and a Thailand manufacturing base. Management said the deal is meant to strengthen long-term supply, capacity, and future brand-building in a faster-growing niche.

, giving it access to Nam Hom sourcing and a Thailand manufacturing base. Management said the deal is meant to strengthen long-term supply, capacity, and future brand-building in a faster-growing niche. Cost pressure is expected to build in the second half from higher freight, packaging, domestic logistics, and energy costs, with margin headwinds likely to hit in Q3 and Q4. Management also noted the Philippine earthquake caused a temporary shutdown and lost production at one factory, though the impact was limited.

Get Vita Coco alerts: Sign Up

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO stock traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.92. 833,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,415. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83.

Key Headlines Impacting Vita Coco

Here are the key news stories impacting Vita Coco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings beat expectations, with Vita Coco reporting EPS of $0.82 versus the $0.56 consensus and revenue of $216.15 million above estimates, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and profitability. Vita Coco Q2 2026 Press Release

Second-quarter earnings beat expectations, with Vita Coco reporting EPS of $0.82 versus the $0.56 consensus and revenue of $216.15 million above estimates, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $790 million-$805 million, well above the Wall Street forecast of about $736.2 million, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Vita Coco Raises Full Year Guidance

The company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $790 million-$805 million, well above the Wall Street forecast of about $736.2 million, reinforcing expectations for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Management said net sales rose 28% year over year, with net income increasing to $49 million and adjusted EBITDA climbing to $67 million, suggesting margin improvement and strong operating leverage. Vita Coco Q2 Financial Results

Management said net sales rose 28% year over year, with net income increasing to $49 million and adjusted EBITDA climbing to $67 million, suggesting margin improvement and strong operating leverage. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced the acquisition of Copra, a strategic move that expands its coconut water market share and adds exposure to the super-premium segment, but the near-term financial impact is still unclear. Vita Coco Acquires Copra

The company also announced the acquisition of Copra, a strategic move that expands its coconut water market share and adds exposure to the super-premium segment, but the near-term financial impact is still unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and price-target updates around COCO point to a still-rich valuation, which could temper upside if execution slows. Vita Coco stock valuation commentary

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 96,158 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $7,609,944.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 476,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,703,957.94. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 515,681 shares in the company, valued at $35,066,308. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 596,950 shares of company stock valued at $43,711,695 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 5,376.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the second quarter worth $9,627,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at $2,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vita Coco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COCO

About Vita Coco

Vita Coco, Inc NASDAQ: COCO is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company's flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vita Coco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vita Coco wasn't on the list.

While Vita Coco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here