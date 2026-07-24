Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price target suggests a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock's current price.

COCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vita Coco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.29.

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Vita Coco Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $69.37 on Friday. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $216.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.64 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 50,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 515,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,066,308. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 96,158 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $7,609,944.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 476,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,703,957.94. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 571,950 shares of company stock worth $42,461,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 2,636.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 12,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 764 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 5,376.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Vita Coco

Here are the key news stories impacting Vita Coco this week:

About Vita Coco

Vita Coco, Inc NASDAQ: COCO is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company's flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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