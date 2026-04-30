Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company's previous close.

COCO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vita Coco from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Vita Coco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research cut Vita Coco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.14.

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Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.39 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Vita Coco's revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $97,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 77,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,781,220.97. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Martin Roper sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,484 shares in the company, valued at $14,924,200. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,976. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 5,376.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at about $9,627,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Vita Coco

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About Vita Coco

Vita Coco, Inc NASDAQ: COCO is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company's flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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