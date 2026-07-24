Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Evercore's price objective points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock's current price.

COCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vita Coco from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Vita Coco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vita Coco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.29.

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Vita Coco Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of COCO opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $85.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $216.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.64 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $323,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 580,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,118,144.32. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 74,232 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $5,960,087.28. Following the sale, the director owned 309,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,879,542.59. This trade represents a 19.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,950 shares of company stock valued at $42,461,695. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 2,636.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 12,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 764 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 5,376.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Vita Coco

Here are the key news stories impacting Vita Coco this week:

Vita Coco Company Profile

Vita Coco, Inc NASDAQ: COCO is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company's flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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