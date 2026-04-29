Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.63, but opened at $60.63. Vita Coco shares last traded at $61.48, with a volume of 893,276 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.39 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on COCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vita Coco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Vita Coco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.43.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 572,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,436,600.35. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 57,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,421.50. The trade was a 50.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $18,533,976. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 5.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,493 shares of the company's stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 5,376.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,627,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,990,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Vita Coco Company Profile

Vita Coco, Inc NASDAQ: COCO is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company's flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

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