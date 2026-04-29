Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Short Interest Up 22.5% in April

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,550,951 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 10,246,712 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,536,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 35.6% of the company's stock are short sold.

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Vital Farms Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $580.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.83 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.Vital Farms's revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Vital Farms from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VITL

Key Vital Farms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other news, Director Karl Khoury purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 119,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,107.05. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,321,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,509,792.70. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.5% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 17,213 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company's stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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