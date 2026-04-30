Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 4576360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

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Vital Farms News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Vital Farms's revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, major shareholder Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,321,190 shares in the company, valued at $128,509,792.70. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Khoury acquired 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 119,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,107.05. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 50,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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