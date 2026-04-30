Vital Farms (VITL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Vital Farms to post earnings of $0.1341 per share and revenue of $188.4750 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.83 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vital Farms Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karl Khoury acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 119,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,107.05. The trade was a 4.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,321,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,509,792.70. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Vital Farms by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,687,246 shares of the company's stock worth $85,831,000 after acquiring an additional 324,725 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,047,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,324,000 after purchasing an additional 508,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 113,202 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company's stock.

Key Vital Farms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vital Farms

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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