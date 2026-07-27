Vitesse Energy (VTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $77.3330 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $657.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Vitesse Energy's payout ratio is presently -350.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Vitesse Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities raised Vitesse Energy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vitesse Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vitesse Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vitesse Energy news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg acquired 40,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $660,653.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,360. This trade represents a 60.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Vitesse Energy by 2,499.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 420,001 shares of the company's stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 403,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 2,102.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 195,070 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 17.9% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,995 shares of the company's stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 193,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,248 shares of the company's stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 116,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company's stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy NYSE: VTS is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

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