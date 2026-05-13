Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.61), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Vodafone Group's conference call:

Vodafone said FY26 results came in at the upper end of expectations, with 5.1% Q4 service revenue growth , 4.5% organic adjusted EBITDA growth and EUR 2.6 billion of adjusted free cash flow .

Vodafone said FY26 results came in at the upper end of expectations, with , and . Management highlighted a more confident medium-term outlook, reiterating a goal of double-digit organic adjusted free cash flow growth as the company enters a “new chapter” after a major transformation.

Management highlighted a more confident medium-term outlook, reiterating a goal of as the company enters a “new chapter” after a major transformation. In Germany , Vodafone expects EBITDA to remain under pressure in FY27, with continued weakness in mobile offset only partly by improving broadband and B2B trends.

In , Vodafone expects EBITDA to remain under pressure in FY27, with continued weakness in mobile offset only partly by improving broadband and B2B trends. The U.K. integration is progressing, with management pointing to network quality gains, record home broadband customer growth, and first meaningful synergy delivery in FY27 after taking full ownership of VodafoneThree.

The integration is progressing, with management pointing to network quality gains, record home broadband customer growth, and first meaningful synergy delivery in FY27 after taking full ownership of VodafoneThree. Africa remains a major growth engine, with the company citing its largest fintech platform, over 100 million users, and the region’s strongest service revenue growth in almost two decades.

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Vodafone Group Stock Up 2.9%

VOD traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. 2,345,415 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,479. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

Key Vodafone Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vodafone Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vodafone swung to an annual profit, with revenue and service revenue both rising, supported by the Three UK consolidation and better performance in core markets.

Vodafone swung to an annual profit, with revenue and service revenue both rising, supported by the Three UK consolidation and better performance in core markets. Positive Sentiment: Management signaled the company is entering a “new chapter” and expects further earnings growth over the coming year, which may support the stock. Article Title

Management signaled the company is entering a “new chapter” and expects further earnings growth over the coming year, which may support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: While the turnaround is now partly priced in, analysts note that much of the recovery story has already been reflected in the share price after a strong run since last November. Article Title

While the turnaround is now partly priced in, analysts note that much of the recovery story has already been reflected in the share price after a strong run since last November. Negative Sentiment: Vodafone missed analyst expectations on both EPS and revenue, highlighting that the turnaround is still uneven and that near-term execution remains challenging.

Vodafone missed analyst expectations on both EPS and revenue, highlighting that the turnaround is still uneven and that near-term execution remains challenging. Negative Sentiment: Germany remains a weak spot, with rising churn and intense competition weighing on growth, while the planned VodafoneThree stake purchase could increase leverage and constrain capital returns.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SALT Holding Corp. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. SALT Holding Corp. now owns 3,623,500 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $38,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 282.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,161,978 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $33,707,000 after buying an additional 2,335,306 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6,354.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,345,455 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 1,324,611 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 235.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548,454 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 1,086,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $11,112,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vodafone Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

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