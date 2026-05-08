Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.1150, with a volume of 1741369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Vodafone Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 26,854,952 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $403,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,286,509 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $201,935,000 after purchasing an additional 182,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 9,637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,902,486 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $117,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,331,144 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $85,041,000 after purchasing an additional 610,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,518,066 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $64,010,000 after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company's stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

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