Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 115 at Citigroup

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from GBX 100 to GBX 115 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the cell phone carrier's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential downside of 1.02% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 71 to GBX 85 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 119 to GBX 123 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 82 target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 to GBX 150 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 111.

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Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.6%

LON:VOD traded up GBX 0.68 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 116.18. 87,518,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,155,563. The stock has a market cap of £26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.77. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.80 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.95.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

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