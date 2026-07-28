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Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Vodafone Group Public logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • Vodafone shares rose 4.8%, trading above the 200-day moving average of GBX 110.78 and reaching GBX 121.25 before last trading at GBX 120.15.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average target of GBX 114.60—below the current share price. Deutsche Bank issued a GBX 155 “Buy” target, while UBS maintained a “Sell” rating with a GBX 95 target.
  • Insider Simon Segars bought 50,000 shares at GBX 114 each, a transaction worth £57,000; insiders collectively own 0.45% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vodafone Group Public.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 110.78 and traded as high as GBX 121.25. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 120.15, with a volume of 69,697,977 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 155 target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 to GBX 115 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 114.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 109.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.78. The company has a market capitalization of £27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vodafone Group Public

In other news, insider Simon Segars bought 50,000 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 per share, for a total transaction of £57,000. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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