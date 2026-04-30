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Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Volkswagen logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Volkswagen reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus of $0.53 and registering a net margin of 2.11% and return on equity of 3.43%.
  • Shares traded at $10.25 midday (up $0.01) on volume of 236,487 versus an average of 175,202; the company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E of 6.88 and a 12‑month trading range of $9.90–$12.83.
  • Analyst sentiment is mildly positive—HSBC and Citigroup have reiterated "buy" ratings while Zacks moved to "hold," and MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 3 Hold).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Volkswagen.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

Volkswagen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 236,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,202. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VWAGY shares. HSBC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Volkswagen from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Volkswagen

Volkswagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG is one of the world's largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market "people's car," the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen's operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company's consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.

In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.

Read More

Earnings History for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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