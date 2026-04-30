Volkswagen Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Volkswagen ETR: VOW3 executives used the company’s first-quarter 2026 results call to highlight a strong cash flow performance, continued weakness in the U.S. and China, and a “step-up and acceleration” of a transformation plan that management said is necessary to lift profitability in a tougher operating environment marked by tariffs and intensifying competition.

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Q1 results: lower volumes, stable share, strong automotive cash flow

CEO Oliver Blume said customer deliveries fell 4% in the first quarter, “mainly due to the declines in U.S. and China,” while the group kept its global market share stable. Group operating profit came in at EUR 2.5 billion, translating to a 3.3% return on sales. Blume called the reported margin “a solid result,” but said it remains insufficient given investment needs and a changed market backdrop.

CFO and COO Arno Antlitz said revenue declined 2% year-over-year to EUR 75.7 billion, while the operating result was 14% lower year-over-year at EUR 2.5 billion. Antlitz said the decline was “mainly due to special effects amounting to EUR 800 million,” with EUR 0.5 billion booked “related to the announced end of the production of the ID.4 in Chattanooga,” plus restructuring charges at Traton and other areas. Excluding special effects, the group’s first-quarter operating margin would have been 4.3%.

Despite the profit pressure, automotive net cash flow was a bright spot. Blume said automotive net cash flow was “strong at around EUR 2 billion,” reflecting working-capital measures begun last year. Antlitz reported automotive net cash flow of EUR 2.0 billion versus minus EUR 0.8 billion in the prior-year quarter, citing improved gross cash flow, lower tax payments, and discipline on M&A. Automotive net liquidity was EUR 34.2 billion at quarter-end, “almost on par” with year-end 2025, despite a EUR 1.75 billion hybrid bond redemption in February.

Regional performance: Europe improves while U.S. and China remain pressured

Antlitz said first-quarter deliveries totaled 2.05 million vehicles. By region, North America deliveries fell 13% “mainly due to U.S. tariffs,” which he said became effective in April 2025. China deliveries were down 15%, while South America grew 7% and Europe grew 5%.

Management pointed to strengthening European demand. Antlitz said European order intake rose 3% to 1.1 million vehicles, and the European order book increased 15% versus year-end 2025 to about 1.1 million vehicles, representing “more than 3 months” of order coverage.

Battery-electric vehicle (BEV) deliveries were down 8% year-to-date to 200,000 units, with weaker demand in China and the U.S. Europe was an exception, where BEV deliveries increased 12% and BEV share reached 18.1%. Antlitz also highlighted the Škoda Elroq ramp-up, with around 30,000 deliveries in the quarter.

Transformation and “Target Picture 2030”: cutting complexity and aligning capacity

Blume said the group’s “current business model and the changed environment is not generating sufficient returns,” noting that even before special effects the margin was 4.3% and that “US tariffs are not included in the special effects.” He said Volkswagen will continue to reduce complexity and focus investments, adding that the executive board agreed to a “substantial step-up and acceleration” of the transformation plan, framed as the “Volkswagen Group Target Picture 2030.”

Blume outlined the plan’s main elements, including reducing product and technology complexity, realigning production capacity, and streamlining governance. He said Volkswagen intends to significantly cut the number of models from “about 150” and reduce variants and options. The company also plans to streamline modular platforms and tech stacks, and realign global technical capacity to “approximately 9 million units per year,” based on a “low or no growth environment.”

In Q&A, Blume said the group has already reduced about 1 million units of capacity in China and 1 million in Europe and is aiming to reach the 9 million-unit level, including additional reductions in Europe and Germany. He said the company is “aiming now for reducing capacity in Germany, Europe, with another 500,000.” He later said the group would complete certain Germany adjustments “up to 2028,” with a further 500,000 “in the program by 2030,” depending on opportunities and production line changes.

Both Blume and Antlitz emphasized that capacity planning is designed to lower the break-even point. In response to questions about whether 9 million units conflicts with growth ambitions, Blume said the group is aligning its cost structure to a 9 million-unit “risk scenario” while maintaining “more ambitious sales planning.”

Tariffs, Middle East risks, and BEV economics

Antlitz said U.S. tariffs are weighing on earnings by “EUR 4 billion annually,” and on the media Q&A he added that tariff refund opportunities are limited and largely relate to parts, not vehicles. “All the tariffs are still in place,” he said, estimating potential refunds as “a small double-digit EUR million” amount compared with the broader tariff headwind.

Executives also addressed the Middle East conflict and its potential second-order effects. Antlitz estimated fuel-related transportation costs at “EUR 20 million-EUR 30 million a month.” He said Volkswagen is hedged on most raw materials for 2026, but cautioned that hedges do not cover everything and do not last indefinitely. Management said it cannot rule out impacts on global demand or materials costs later, though they reported no supply chain disruption so far.

On emissions compliance, Antlitz said the company expects to miss European CO2 targets across the 2025-2027 period and estimated CO2 costs of “EUR 400 million-EUR 500 million” per year, or “almost EUR 1.5 billion” over three years. He described a trade-off between selling additional BEVs with margin pressure and paying CO2 penalties, arguing that improving BEV margins is the structural solution. He said the current-generation MEB-based products carry weaker margins, while the coming “MEB Plus” generation is expected to improve contribution margins, and full parity is expected with the future SSP platform.

Portfolio actions, cost reductions, and business unit highlights

Volkswagen detailed several portfolio and restructuring moves. Blume said Traton reduced its holding in Sinotruk, bringing in EUR 0.2 billion of cash inflow in Q1, followed by a second step in April “in the magnitude of EUR 400 million.” He also said Porsche reached an agreement to sell its stake in the Bugatti Rimac Group, with closing contingent on regulatory approvals.

Antlitz said overhead costs in the Automotive division were reduced by EUR 0.9 billion in the first quarter, improving the overhead cost ratio by 70 basis points. He said Volkswagen AG reduced active employees at German sites by about 1,000 in the quarter, with group-wide headcount down 29,000 since 2023 as restructuring programs progressed across brands and CARIAD.

By division, Antlitz reported Passenger Cars operating result of EUR 0.3 billion, up 43% year-over-year, for a 4.1% margin. Financial Services delivered EUR 1.0 billion of operating profit, “almost on par” with last year. Commercial Vehicles margin was 0.4%, “to a vast majority driven by special effects.”

Within brand groups, Antlitz said Brand Group Core posted EUR 1.5 billion of operating profit and a 4.4% margin despite the EUR 0.5 billion Chattanooga effect. Volkswagen Passenger Cars’ reported profitability declined to 0.4%, while Škoda’s margin improved to 8.3%. CARIAD revenue rose to EUR 0.4 billion and its operating loss narrowed to minus EUR 0.4 billion. Porsche Automotive delivered EUR 0.5 billion of operating profit and a 7% margin, which Antlitz attributed to mix improvement from higher 911 volumes, offsetting China and U.S. headwinds.

On China joint ventures, Antlitz said proportionate operating result was EUR 83 million in Q1 amid an overall weak market and a model offensive that is “burdening results now,” with contributions expected “from Q3 onwards.” He said Volkswagen continues to expect an operational and financial turnaround in fiscal 2027.

Volkswagen reaffirmed its 2026 guidance. Antlitz confirmed the operating return on sales outlook of 4% to 5.5% and maintained automotive net cash flow guidance of EUR 3 billion to EUR 6 billion, while highlighting ongoing uncertainty tied to geopolitics, tariffs, and competition.

About Volkswagen ETR: VOW3

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

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