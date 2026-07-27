Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 94,269 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the June 30th total of 31,934 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,013 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of VONOY opened at $11.70 on Monday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Vonovia had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 56.28%. Analysts anticipate that Vonovia will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VONOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vonovia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Vonovia from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VONOY

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE is a Germany-based residential real estate company headquartered in Bochum that owns, manages and develops rental housing. Its core activities center on long-term residential leasing, property and facility management, maintenance and modernization of apartment portfolios, and project development. Vonovia provides tenant services and operational support to maintain and upgrade its buildings, with an increasing focus on energy-efficiency measures and building refurbishments to modernize stock and reduce operating costs.

The company traces its roots to Deutsche Annington and adopted the Vonovia name following a period of consolidation and growth; it has expanded through a series of acquisitions to become one of the largest residential landlords in Germany.

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