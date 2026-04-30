Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,706,707 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 5,687,983 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,347,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

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Vor Biopharma Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VOR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 211,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,159. The stock has a market cap of $723.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $65.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VOR

Insider Activity at Vor Biopharma

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 165,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $2,604,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,402,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,881,038.15. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,002,903 shares of company stock worth $49,412,176 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company's stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient's immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Further Reading

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