Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post earnings of ($0.0360) per share and revenue of $454.4610 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.71 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 43.99%.The business's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VNO stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $67,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,220. This represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 133,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $4,883,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 475,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,400,395.82. The trade was a 21.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,320 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 38,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.17.

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Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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