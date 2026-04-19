Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong Sell

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOYG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Technologies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.64.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOYG

Voyager Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE VOYG opened at $31.25 on Friday. Voyager Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -7.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter. Voyager Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 62.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,318,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in Voyager Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,579,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,544,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. now owns 681,748 shares of the company's stock worth $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 136,925 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Voyager Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,182,000.

About Voyager Technologies

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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