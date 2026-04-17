Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Given "Outperform" Rating at Wedbush

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush's target price suggests a potential upside of 39.26% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Voyager Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on Voyager Technologies in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Voyager Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.64.

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Voyager Technologies Price Performance

Shares of VOYG opened at $33.03 on Friday. Voyager Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter. Voyager Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 62.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Voyager Technologies by 653.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,631,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,192 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,997,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,905,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,096,000 after buying an additional 884,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Voyager Technologies in the second quarter worth about $24,720,000.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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