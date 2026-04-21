Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Stock Price Up 6.7% - Here's What Happened

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.70 and last traded at $33.6930. Approximately 181,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,572,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOYG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Voyager Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Voyager Technologies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOYG

Voyager Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Voyager Technologies had a negative net margin of 62.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $46.65 million during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voyager Technologies, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,905,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,096,000 after purchasing an additional 884,962 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Technologies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,417,841 shares of the company's stock worth $89,342,000 after buying an additional 1,600,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Voyager Technologies by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,017,623 shares of the company's stock worth $52,741,000 after acquiring an additional 386,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,823 shares of the company's stock worth $35,344,000 after purchasing an additional 256,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Voyager Technologies by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,033,158 shares of the company's stock worth $27,007,000 after buying an additional 498,963 shares during the period.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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