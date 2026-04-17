Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voyager Technologies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Voyager Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.64.

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Voyager Technologies Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of NYSE VOYG opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54. Voyager Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter. Voyager Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 62.98%.Voyager Technologies's revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Voyager Technologies by 653.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,631,613 shares of the company's stock worth $48,589,000 after buying an additional 1,415,192 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,997,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,905,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,096,000 after buying an additional 884,962 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth about $24,720,000.

About Voyager Technologies

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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