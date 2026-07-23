Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $3.06. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 417,266 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VYGR. Truist Financial raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 319.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 317,927 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 863.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company's stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,847 shares of the company's stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company's stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of gene therapies for serious neurological diseases. The company's core activities center on the design and delivery of engineered adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors tailored to target cells in the brain and central nervous system. Through its proprietary CapsidMap and VectorMap platforms, Voyager aims to enhance vector potency, specificity and durability to address diseases with high unmet medical need.

The firm's pipeline includes several AAV-based candidates in preclinical and early clinical development.

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