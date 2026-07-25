VP (LON:VP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Vp plc (LON:VP - Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 486.40 and traded as low as GBX 461. VP shares last traded at GBX 464, with a volume of 10,841 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VP shares. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed an "under review" rating on shares of VP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of VP in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 686.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VP

VP Stock Up 4.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 480.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 486.40. The firm has a market cap of £191.39 million, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.34.

VP (LON:VP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 54.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of £358.27 million for the quarter. VP had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vp plc will post 72.7728984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment. It also rents excavation support systems and specialist products to the water, civil engineering, and construction industries; provides portable roadways and temporary access solutions to customers in the transmission, construction, rail, and outdoor events markets; offers mechanical and electrical press fittings, and low level access platforms to the construction, fit out, mechanical, and electrical markets; and supplies rail infrastructure portable plants and related trackside services to Network Rail and London Underground, as well as their appointed track renewal, maintenance, and project contractors.

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