VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Buy" from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.2857.

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Several analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of VSE from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of VSE from $208.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSE

VSE Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $176.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 197.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $201.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.31. VSE has a 1 year low of $109.67 and a 1 year high of $232.61.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $301.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $289.55 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm's revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VSE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. VSE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in VSE by 946.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in VSE by 262.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company's stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation NASDAQ: VSEC is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company's solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE's core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

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