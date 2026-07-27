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VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Up 9.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
VTEX logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • VTEX shares surged 9.4% to $4.265, although trading volume was 42% below the stock’s average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment improved, with Wall Street Zen upgrading the stock to “strong buy” and the consensus rating standing at “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $5.18.
  • VTEX slightly missed quarterly EPS estimates, reporting $0.02 versus the expected $0.03, while revenue of $60.70 million narrowly exceeded forecasts. Insiders have sold shares recently, despite institutional investors owning 63.69% of the company.
  • Interested in VTEX? Here are five stocks we like better.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.2650. 762,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,303,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised VTEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.18.

View Our Latest Report on VTEX

VTEX Trading Up 8.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $722.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). VTEX had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.65 million. Research analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VTEX

In related news, Director Alejandro Raul Scannapieco sold 15,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $57,213.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,774.35. This trade represents a 61.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,517 shares of company stock valued at $255,857. Corporate insiders own 40.93% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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