vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTVT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

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Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 148,314 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company's stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.26.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.51. On average, analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company's lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer's disease.

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