Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 13.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Vulcan Materials' conference call:

The company reported a strong start to 2026 with $447 million of adjusted EBITDA (up 9% YoY) and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.4 billion–$2.6 billion .

and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of . Pricing momentum continues—freight-adjusted aggregates prices improved ~ 4% YoY, January price increases are largely realized, mid-year increases are underway, and the company is targeting $20 cash gross profit per ton (currently $11.38).

YoY, January price increases are largely realized, mid-year increases are underway, and the company is targeting (currently $11.38). Energy cost pressure is a near-term headwind—management expects roughly a $25 million diesel-related hit in Q2 and higher quarter-over-quarter aggregate cash cost growth, though they plan to offset this with surcharges, mid-year price actions, and operational levers.

diesel-related hit in Q2 and higher quarter-over-quarter aggregate cash cost growth, though they plan to offset this with surcharges, mid-year price actions, and operational levers. Balance sheet and capital allocation support growth—trailing 12‑month operating cash of $1.8 billion, net debt/adjusted EBITDA ~1.9x, ~$686 million of capex (70% maintenance), >$800 million of capital returned to shareholders, an active M&A/greenfield pipeline, and an expected divestiture closing to free additional capacity for aggregates growth.

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Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.12. 1,375,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,033. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $247.60 and a fifty-two week high of $331.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.93.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

Trending Headlines about Vulcan Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Vulcan Materials this week:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $345,329.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,309,444 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $602,349,000 after purchasing an additional 133,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,232 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $492,642,000 after buying an additional 126,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,235 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $377,162,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,302 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,691 shares of the construction company's stock worth $278,857,000 after buying an additional 21,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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