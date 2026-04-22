Vulcan Materials (VMC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $1.6467 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 13.56%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of VMC opened at $290.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.34 and a 200 day moving average of $293.32. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $236.88 and a 52-week high of $331.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio is 25.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $345,329.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $324.08.

Read Our Latest Report on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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