Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $2.1405 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $276.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $252.35 and a 12-month high of $331.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Vulcan Materials's payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $283.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total value of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,547,599.64. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 266 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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