Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Wabtec updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.600-10.900 EPS.

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Wabtec Stock Up 1.8%

Wabtec stock opened at $262.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $184.26 and a fifty-two week high of $284.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.72.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens raised shares of Wabtec to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.36.

View Our Latest Report on WAB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total value of $304,787.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,071.98. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Wabtec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wabtec in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Wabtec by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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