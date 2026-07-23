Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "positive" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.18% from the company's current price.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $299.45.

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Wabtec Price Performance

WAB opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $264.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.26. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $184.26 and a fifty-two week high of $295.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,571 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabtec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 809.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,297 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 135,553 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,485 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,710 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 897.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Wabtec by 24,274.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323,936 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $69,144,000 after buying an additional 322,607 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Wabtec News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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