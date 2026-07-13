Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Lowered to $311.00 at Citigroup

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $313.00 to $311.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Wabtec to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.36.

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Wabtec Stock Performance

WAB traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $259.74. 336,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $264.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $184.26 and a fifty-two week high of $284.91.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Wabtec's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total value of $16,362,494.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 128,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,613,940.81. The trade was a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $17,867,065. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabtec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wabtec by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,700,238,000 after buying an additional 1,344,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,040 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,634,609,000 after acquiring an additional 197,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,157 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $928,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wabtec by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,183 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $662,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Wabtec by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $659,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,083 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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