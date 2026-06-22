Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $278.39 and last traded at $277.4470, with a volume of 1336363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $273.83.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wabtec

Wabtec Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $264.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.02.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,423 shares of company stock worth $17,562,278. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabtec by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Wabtec by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,890 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Wabtec by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Wabtec by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,097 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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