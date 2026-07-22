Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.600-10.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.4 billion.

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Wabtec Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:WAB opened at $262.43 on Wednesday. Wabtec has a one year low of $184.26 and a one year high of $284.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $263.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.16. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens raised Wabtec to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabtec

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabtec

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 67,448 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC bought a new position in Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,120 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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