Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

WAB has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Wabtec from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $310.64.

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Wabtec Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:WAB opened at $302.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.16. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $184.26 and a 12 month high of $302.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.16. Wabtec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.59%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,571. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabtec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,700,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,040 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,634,609,000 after acquiring an additional 197,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,157 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $928,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $662,390,000 after purchasing an additional 116,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,003 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $528,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Key Wabtec News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wabtec this week:

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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