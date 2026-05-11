Wajax (TSE:WJX) Director Acquires C$179,160.00 in Stock

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX - Get Free Report) Director Terrance Lloyd Mckibbon acquired 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$179,160. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position.

Terrance Lloyd Mckibbon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Terrance Lloyd Mckibbon acquired 300 shares of Wajax stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.84 per share, with a total value of C$8,952.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Terrance Lloyd Mckibbon bought 400 shares of Wajax stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$11,924.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Terrance Lloyd Mckibbon purchased 1,400 shares of Wajax stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,692.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Terrance Lloyd Mckibbon purchased 200 shares of Wajax stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.77 per share, with a total value of C$5,954.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Terrance Lloyd Mckibbon acquired 1,100 shares of Wajax stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.30 per share, with a total value of C$32,230.00.

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Wajax Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of WJX traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 58,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wajax Co. has a 12-month low of C$21.80 and a 12-month high of C$34.88. The stock has a market cap of C$637.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company's 50 day moving average is C$32.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.24.

Wajax (TSE:WJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$502.07 million during the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 3.4850136 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD dropped their price objective on Wajax from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Wajax from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wajax from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$34.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Wajax

Key Headlines Impacting Wajax

Here are the key news stories impacting Wajax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wajax directors bought shares over May 6–7, including Thomas Malcolm Alford, Terrance Lloyd Mckibbon, and Jane Craighead, with several incremental purchases at prices around C$29.15–C$29.86 per share. Wajax's TSE: WJX Earnings Seem To Be Promising

Multiple Wajax directors bought shares over May 6–7, including Thomas Malcolm Alford, Terrance Lloyd Mckibbon, and Jane Craighead, with several incremental purchases at prices around C$29.15–C$29.86 per share. Positive Sentiment: The buying activity suggests insiders may see the stock as undervalued or expect continued strength after the company’s recent earnings report showed C$0.65 EPS on C$502.07 million in revenue. Wajax's TSE: WJX Earnings Seem To Be Promising

The buying activity suggests insiders may see the stock as undervalued or expect continued strength after the company’s recent earnings report showed C$0.65 EPS on C$502.07 million in revenue. Neutral Sentiment: The market is also digesting broader commentary that Wajax’s earnings appear “promising,” which may reinforce investor interest but does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Wajax's TSE: WJX Earnings Seem To Be Promising

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company's core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes. It sells to leading manufacturer brands such as Hitachi, JCB, Bell, Hyster, Palfinger and other similar industries.

Further Reading

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