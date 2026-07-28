Wall Street Zen Downgrades ATI (NYSE:ATI) to Hold

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.78.

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ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $192.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. ATI has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $205.31. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $186.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 59,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $10,699,253.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,039,766.98. The trade was a 21.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,831. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ATI by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,369 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 209,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ATI by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,214 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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