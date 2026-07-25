Wall Street Zen Downgrades Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Hold

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Canada Goose from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $11.66 price objective on Canada Goose in a report on Friday, May 15th. Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Evercore set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Canada Goose from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.53.

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Canada Goose Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:GOOS opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $863.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $325.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,743 shares of the company's stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $917,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 47.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 182,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,767 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

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