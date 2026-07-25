Wall Street Zen Downgrades Dover (NYSE:DOV) to Hold

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on Dover from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $270.00 price objective on Dover in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.29.

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Dover Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:DOV opened at $202.45 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $215.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.42. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $158.97 and a fifty-two week high of $237.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tema ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.0% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in Dover by 3,177.2% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 146,949 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 9.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,330 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dover this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dover beat Q2 EPS estimates, reporting $2.74 per share versus $2.72 expected, while revenue grew 6.8% year over year, signaling continued demand and solid execution. Dover Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Dover beat Q2 EPS estimates, reporting $2.74 per share versus $2.72 expected, while revenue grew 6.8% year over year, signaling continued demand and solid execution. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance, projecting EPS of $10.55 to $10.75 and revenue of $8.6 billion to $8.7 billion, which supports the view that earnings momentum can continue. Dover earnings call

The company raised FY 2026 guidance, projecting EPS of $10.55 to $10.75 and revenue of $8.6 billion to $8.7 billion, which supports the view that earnings momentum can continue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted margin gains, 16% bookings growth, and a stronger-than-expected quarter, reinforcing optimism about Dover’s near-term fundamentals. Zacks earnings analysis

Analysts highlighted margin gains, 16% bookings growth, and a stronger-than-expected quarter, reinforcing optimism about Dover’s near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada lowered its price target on Dover to $227 from $252 and kept a “sector perform” rating, but the new target still implies upside from current levels. Royal Bank of Canada note via Benzinga/The Fly

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its price target on Dover to $227 from $252 and kept a “sector perform” rating, but the new target still implies upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage focused on Dover’s stable risk profile and the details of its earnings call, which may help sustain investor confidence but are less likely to drive the stock on their own. Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

Further Reading

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