Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Wall Street Zen Downgrades Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) to Sell

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Kestra Medical Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Kestra Medical Technologies from “hold” to “sell,” though other firms remain mixed on the stock, with BTIG raising its target to $32 and Goldman Sachs cutting its target to $17. The overall analyst consensus is still “hold,” with an average price target of $27.83.
  • Kestra’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, reporting EPS of -$0.67 versus the -$0.59 estimate. The company also posted a negative net margin of 138.35% and negative return on equity of 57.38%.
  • The stock rose 1.8% to $24.42 on Friday, trading below its 12-month high of $30 but above its 12-month low of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and relatively strong liquidity, with a current ratio of 4.41 and quick ratio of 7.32.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kestra Medical Technologies.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMTS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMTS

Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ KMTS opened at $24.42 on Friday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kestra Medical Technologies will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kestra Medical Technologies

In other Kestra Medical Technologies news, insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $312,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 395,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,229,668.27. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,835 shares of the company's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,515 shares of the company's stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 43,753 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $603,000.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kestra Medical Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Kestra Medical Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kestra Medical Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Kestra Medical Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
3 AI stocks to buy before August 2026
3 AI stocks to buy before August 2026
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines