Wall Street Zen Downgrades Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) to Sell

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMTS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.83.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ KMTS opened at $24.42 on Friday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kestra Medical Technologies will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kestra Medical Technologies

In other Kestra Medical Technologies news, insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $312,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 395,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,229,668.27. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,835 shares of the company's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,515 shares of the company's stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 43,753 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $603,000.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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