Free Trial
→ Millionaire Warns 'Get Out While There's Still Time' (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Wall Street Zen Downgrades MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) to Sell

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
MaxCyte logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded MaxCyte to a "sell", joining Weiss Ratings' negative view, while analyst coverage remains mixed (2 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell) with a consensus target price of $5.50.
  • MaxCyte is trading near its lows (opened at $0.85) with a market cap of about $90.6M; the company missed revenue expectations in the latest quarter ($6.76M vs. $9.16M) and remains unprofitable despite a slight EPS beat.
  • Institutional ownership is high at roughly 68.8%, and notable recent inflows include large position increases by Millennium Management and HSBC.
  • Five stocks we like better than MaxCyte.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MaxCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXCT

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MaxCyte stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. MaxCyte has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 135.14%.The company had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 295,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 1,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,461 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc NASDAQ: MXCT is a clinical‐stage cell therapy platform company that develops and commercializes proprietary flow electroporation technology for the delivery of macromolecules into living cells. The company's instruments and consumables are designed to support research, preclinical development and clinical‐scale manufacturing of cell therapies across a variety of modalities, including engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapies.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in MaxCyte Right Now?

Before you consider MaxCyte, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MaxCyte wasn't on the list.

While MaxCyte currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines