Wall Street Zen Downgrades Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Buy

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Monday.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.00.

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Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of PKOH opened at $37.76 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $543.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 1.46%.Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In other news, insider Robert D. Vilsack sold 2,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $87,981.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,846.58. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,439 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,836 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company's stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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