Wall Street Zen Downgrades Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) to Hold

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

HCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.00.

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Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.8%

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.57 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,250. This trade represents a 22.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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