Wall Street Zen Upgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to "Buy"

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

BILI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bilibili from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

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Bilibili Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $25.15 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 187.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Bilibili by 535.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $16,620,000. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company's stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili NASDAQ: BILI is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

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