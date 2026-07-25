Wall Street Zen Upgrades Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC) to Buy

Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $41.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Business in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank set a $40.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookfield Business from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Brookfield Business from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Business from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.60.

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Brookfield Business Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE BBUC opened at $31.10 on Friday. Brookfield Business has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company's stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,587 shares of the company's stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the company's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Business Company Profile

Brookfield Business NYSE: BBUC is a publicly traded operating company affiliated with the Brookfield group that focuses on owning and managing a portfolio of industrial and business services companies. The company’s model centers on acquiring established businesses and applying active operational oversight, capital investment and strategic management to improve performance and support long‑term growth.

Brookfield Business’s activities span a range of sectors within the industrial and services landscape, including manufacturing, industrial services, specialty distribution and business‑to‑business service providers.

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