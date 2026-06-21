Wall Street Zen Upgrades CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to "Buy"

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

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CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $98.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $102.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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