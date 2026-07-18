Wall Street Zen Upgrades Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) to Hold

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.96.

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Flagstar Bank, National Association Stock Performance

NYSE FLG opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.69 and a beta of 1.01. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 1.22%.The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Company Profile

Flagstar Financial Corporation NYSE: FLG is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company's mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

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