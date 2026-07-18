Wall Street Zen Upgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to "Buy"

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $554.38.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $489.18 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $488.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $403.82 and a fifty-two week high of $565.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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