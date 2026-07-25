Wall Street Zen Upgrades Macy's (NYSE:M) to Strong-Buy

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on M. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Macy's from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Macy's in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.70.

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Macy's Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $23.33 on Friday. Macy's has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy's will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $408,668.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $497,800. This represents a 45.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $650,309.99. This trade represents a 28.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy's

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Macy's by 38.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company's stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Macy's by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Macy's by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Macy's by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macy's by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company's stock worth $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,132 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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